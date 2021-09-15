Live: Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet

Boris Johnson's long-awaited cabinet reshuffle is under way. After weeks of rumours that the Prime Minister would shake up his top team, today Boris finally makes his move. Stay tuned for all the latest:

Gavin Williamson has confirmed that he's been sacked as Education Secretary. ( 1.45 p.m . )

) Robert Buckland is out of the Ministry of Justice ( 2.05 p.m. )

) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also been tipped for demotion (12.32 p.m.)

2.15 p.m. Isabel Hardman: Robert Buckland is one of the loyal cabinet ministers who is being cleared out to make some room. He has done his fair share of broadcast rounds defending the indefensible and explaining sheer nonsense. He also hung onto his role in the last reshuffle because he accepted a demand from Dominic Cummings to sack his adviser. But this approach only keeps you in a job for so long. His departure from the Ministry of Justice shows that Boris Johnson is keen to do a wide-ranging reshuffle rather than just cutting out the obvious deadwood like Gavin Williamson.

Justice is a real graveyard department: it has been dysfunctional for more than a decade now, not least because it has a high turnover of ministers — as well as suffering swingeing cuts in the early years of the coalition government. It had problems enough before the pandemic but prisons are now on their knees and the court system has a dreadful backlog, albeit one that plays a very small and quiet second fiddle to the waiting lists in the NHS when it comes to government bandwidth and media attention.Buckland had been working on a Victims’ Law which those close to the legislation think was very much his pet project, and they now fear that with his departure will go that law too.

2.05 p.m. Katy Balls: Robert Buckland is the latest minister to have been sacked from government. The Justice Secretary had not been among the names widely tipped to go. However, he may be a casualty from Johnson's need to find new roles for those he plans to demote. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is rumoured to be offered the role.

2 p.m.has gone. He has tweeted that it was a pleasure to serve as Education Secretary and he has said that he’ll continue to support the Prime Minister and the government, implying that he is out of the government altogether.

Williamson has had a difficult tenure as Education Secretary. The school closures created all sorts of problems and there have been two years of badly disrupted exams. Last year was characterised by the attempt to use an algorithm to determine results which led to such a backlash that it had to be abandoned in days. This year, there was considerable grade inflation as teachers’ predicted grades were used to determine results.

There was a broad expectation that he would leave education in any reshuffle, but the question was whether he would be kept in government. His formidable organising skills (he played an important role in the last two successful Tory leadership campaigns) mean that many argued it would be safer to keep him in government rather than sending him to the backbenches. Among cabinet ministers, there is a view that some of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s recent activity — making clear his opposition to raising taxes — was designed to show that he could cause as much trouble as Williamson if he was moved out of the Leader of the House role to make room for Williamson.

1.45 p.m. Gavin Williamson is out:

1.30 p.m. Katy Balls: How drastic will today's reshuffle be? In recent weeks, advisers have been struck by Boris Johnson's confidence — the fact he managed to get his party to vote in favour of a tax rise that most of them were against ideologically. One government adviser has described the Prime Minister as being in 'world king mode'. It's why government insiders believe the reshuffle could be quite punchy. Dominic Raab has left the Foreign Office in a car for the House of Commons and is tipped for demotion. Given he may not accept a demotion, there is a chance he leaves the cabinet altogether.

1.25 p.m. Steerpike: Dominic Raab has arrived at parliament. Reminder: sackings are in the Commons, to spare axed ministers the cameras. Promotions take place in No. 10.

1.15 p.m. Katy Balls: Boris Johnson has headed to his parliamentary office to begin the sackings, but who is set to get good news today? It's worth remembering that Johnson has a number of promises to keep when it comes to the reshuffle. There are plenty of MPs who still believe they are owed jobs promised to them during the leadership campaign.

One to watch is Anne-Marie Trevelyan. The former international development secretary – who is currently an energy minister – was promised a return to cabinet when her department was closed and merged with the Foreign Office.

1.12 p.m. Steerpike: Cabinet ministers who are appointed or reappointed to their posts will be allowed to put out tweets and statements on arrival back at their departments, but this must first be cleared by No.10. Civil servants have been told to not set up any clips with new or returning ministers. Presumably so as to avoid some of the Twitter tech blunders in recent years…

1.11 p.m. Steerpike: At today’s lobby briefing, the Prime Minister's official spokesman insisted Carrie Johnson had no sway in her husband's decisions after Dominic Cummings branded it the #CarrieReshuffle.

1 p.m. Steerpike: As we await confirmation of cabinet changes, it’s worth revisiting the latest cabinet rankings for the Conservative Home website. A survey of Conservative party members put Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Lord Frost top, with respective scores of 85, 75 and 66 per cent.

Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, Steve Barclay and Jacob Rees-Mogg all boasted high rankings too, with impressive scores of 50 per cent or higher.

At the other end of the spectrum is Gavin Williamson, propping up the league table on a woeful score of minus 54 per cent. The only other cabinet attendee with a negative score is party chairman Amanda Milling on minus 17 per cent, while Robert Jenrick and Dominic Raab poll positive figures in the single digits. Boris Johnson meanwhile was seventh from bottom on 13 per cent — not a great score from the primus inter pares.

12:45 p.m Steerpike: Reshuffles can often be messy affairs. It was just three years ago that Chris Grayling was appointed Conservative party chairman for 27 seconds before the person running the official Tory Twitter account realised their mistake. David Cameron apparently did not hear Lord Hill trying to resign in 2012 so kept him in post; Tony Blair forgot Angela Eagle existed and so gave her job away without informing her. Will today’s comings and goings see a repeat of such shenanigans?

12.33 p.m. Steerpike: Gavin Williamson is giving a leaving speech for staff at the Department for Education, according to the Huffington Post. Where will he be heading next?

12.32 p.m. Katy Balls: Downing Street’s confirmation that the reshuffle is on comes after weeks of speculation that a shake-up of Boris Johnson’s top team was imminent. As I reported last night, ministers and advisers were working on the assumption that it would finally take place this week in part because the level of speculation was starting to have a paralysing effect on government. Ministers were putting off decisions and civil servants were proving harder to command. The first step of the reshuffle will be the sackings. Those who have been rumoured to be at risk of either demotion or facing the axe include Gavin Williamson, Amanda Milling, Dominic Raab and Robert Jenrick.

12.30 p.m. Steerpike: When Boris Johnson took office two years ago, he promptly sacked half of his predecessor’s top team, with another Cabinet reshuffle following just seven months later. He is said to be wary about carrying out another large-scale reorganisation of government, particularly given the challenges of Covid.

But there are several names who have been tipped for a move in recent weeks. Gavin Williamson, the seemingly permanent under-fire Education Secretary is highly tipped for a move – potentially to Northern Ireland. Michael Gove has been the subject of much speculation, with the Times suggesting a possible promotion to the Home Office in place of Priti Patel.

Another Great Office of State which could lose its minister today is the Foreign Office. Incumbent Dominic Raab attracted much criticism for his department’s slow response during the Afghanistan crisis. Could Liz Truss, the international trade secretary popular amongst grassroots members, fill the role instead?

12.25 p.m. Isabel Hardman: No. 10 confirmed that there would be a reshuffle while Prime Minister’s Questions was still going on in the House of Commons this afternoon. It hadn’t been a very comfortable session for Boris Johnson, who was repeatedly asked — and repeatedly failed — to explain how many additional hours a single parent on universal credit would have to work in order to make up the loss of the £20 uplift.

He was left taunting Sir Keir Starmer, whose party is leading an opposition day debate on the uplift, with pre-prepared lines on the lengthy essay the Labour leader is writing. He also used a quip he’s used before about the country still being in furlough if Labour had been in government.

It’s almost as if the reshuffle, dangled last week to keep Tory MPs and ministers in line over social care tax plans, is now being used to another tactical advantage: to distract attention from the universal credit row, which is becoming increasingly awkward for the government.

