From slurping up pad thai noodles amid the petrol fumes of passing motorbikes, to dissecting a colossus king prawn from its shell under the beachy shade of coconut trees: part of the magic of eating Thai food is the experience that comes with it.

It’s hard to replicate that among the skyscrapers and shopping centres of London. But for your best bet this side of the Andaman Sea, these are the five spots not to miss.

Smoking Goat

Som Tum from Smoking Goat, made with Dorset clams

Formerly a strip club, this Shoreditch joint still has something of a grungy look, with exposed brick walls, industrial lighting and vinyls playing in the background.

However, it also serves outstanding Thai food and creative cocktails (we like the Thai-style michelada).

Most of the food is cooked straight over a flame, creating that impossible-to-replicate smoky taste. There are some veggie options but the main spotlight is on unusual cuts of meat which have been barbequed to sticky perfection. Highlights include the prik laab of chicken with offal and fried skin and the aged beef sirloin, heart skewer and galangal relish.

Many of the plates are small and guests are encouraged to share.

https://www.smokinggoatbar.com/

Som Saa

Another Shoreditch hotspot, Som Saa started life as a pop-up. It quickly gained a loyal customer base and following a hugely successful crowdfunding round managed to set up shop permanently on Commercial Street.

The menu combines seasonal British produce with unusual Thai flavours, such as the pad pak stir fry of farm greens with shimeji and oyster mushrooms.

Rather than choosing yourself, punt for one of the tem toh menus (which translates as “full table” in Thai). Chosen by the chefs, they include around six plates and cost from £25 per person.

Grabbing a table at the bar to sip on one of Som Saa’s signature cocktails and nibbling on its bar snacks before your meal is highly recommended. Try the nang tani (dried banana infused rum, cognac, coconut tea syrup and lime) and the fermented pork sausage for an interesting mix of sweet and sour.

https://www.somsaa.com/

Farang

Gai Prik - beer battered spicy chicken topped in a fish sauce glaze

Bouncy blues tunes and the look of a cosy family trattoria are not the welcome you’d expect from one of London’s most well respected Thai restaurants. But it reflects perfectly the fun fusion vibe of Farang (a Thai term referring to white foreigners).

The restaurant, which was a well-loved local Italian for over 20 years, now serves up exciting combinations of unusual Thai flavours and top quality British produce – some of which are still made in the old pizza oven. Don’t miss the zingy yellow curry with meaty chunks of lime-infused Cornish monkfish or the incredibly moreish pork ribs dripping in sweet star anise glaze.

You’ll want to mop up every last drop – so make sure to order some of Farang’s hand-slapped rosemary salt roti which provide a useful (and delicious) tool. There are vegetarian and vegan-friendly options aplenty and feasting and tasting menus for the indecisive.

The restaurant previously won an award from the UK Thai Embassy recognising the authenticity of its food.

https://faranglondon.co.uk/

KaoSarn

Moo Ping pork skewers

Don’t expect linen table cloths and hand towels at KaoSarn. Instead do as the regulars do and grab a handful of paper napkins as you navigate flame-grilled skewers oozing in roasted chilli sauce and slippery soy-soaked noodles.

The menu is heavily dominated by old street food favourites – which come in hearty portions – and the food is as cheap and cheerful as the mismatched decor. Tables spill outside, making KaoSarn one of the best places to soak up the buzzy atmosphere around Brixton Village in summer.

Oh and best of all? It’s BYOB. So grab an ice-cold Singha (Thailand’s iconic beer) and swing by the ATM beforehand, as this little joint is cash only.

https://www.kaosarnlondon.co.uk/

Kiln

Yum nam prik pao talaya - clams with chilli jam, fried garlic and herbs

With just four tables and a handful of counter seats, getting a spot at Kiln can be a challenge. But it is one that is absolutely worth the wait.

Chosen as the UK's Best Restaurant in the 2018 National Restaurant Awards, this Soho hotspot specialises in a roadside barbeque style of Thai cooking. The kiln it is named after is the hulking stove which dominates the restaurant. On it sits countless rustic claypots from which wafts a tempting mix of palm sugar, sweet basil and hot charcoal.

The 22 seats along the steel counter are the best in the house, as you can watch the chefs scrupulously chopping, flipping and searing ingredients – most of which have been picked or caught just a few hours before.

At less than £7, the baked glass noodles with Tamworth pork belly and brown crab meat is probably the best value dish in London.

https://www.kilnsoho.com/

101 Thai Kitchen

Pla Som - fried, fermented fish

Don’t let the bubblegum pink exterior fool you. This is serious Thai cooking, with recipes mostly local to the Isan region in the northeast of the country.

From the shredded papaya and tamarind salads to the lemongrass and coconut soups, each dish manages to pack an explosion of sweet, spice, salt and sour into every mouthful.

Food is served up on garishly patterned plates looking as if they’ve come straight from your grandma’s dresser. Tuck in under the regal gaze of the Thai royal family, watching from their picture frames.

The restaurant, which is just around the corner from Ravenscourt Park, is a favourite with Thais living in west London.

https://www.101thaikitchen.com/

Patara

Patara first opened its doors in 1990, introducing South Kensington to a whole new, contemporary take on Thai dining.

Its imaginative specialities, which have included slow-cooked osso buco in massaman curry sauce and tuna carpaccio with banana shallot, took Londoners by storm and now Patara has six restaurants scattered across the capital, plus international outposts in Thailand and beyond.

Its eateries are instantly recognisable by their stylish dark wood interiors and exposed stone floors.

Prices are slightly higher than the other restaurants on the list – a curry will easily set you back £17 or more – but portions are much more generous than most establishments in the chichi neighbours they’re located in.

https://www.pataralondon.com/