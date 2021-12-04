Steerpike
Lord Mandelson’s City outreach
‘We are intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich’, once drawled Peter Mandelson, ‘as long as they pay their taxes.’ And it seems the socialist Svengali is practising what he preached, with his latest appointment at a new British bank.
William Hague famously mocked the New Labour spin doctor for his many honorifics during the dying days of Gordon Brown’s government – ‘it would be no surprise to wake up in the morning and find that he had become an Archbishop’ – and now Mandelson has a new title to add to his collection.
For the Baron Mandelson of Foy in the county of Herefordshire and Hartlepool in the county of Durham has become the new ‘deputy group chair and senior independent director’ of the fledgling firm The Bank of London (TBOL Limited).
A trawl by Mr S has revealed that Mandelson last month teamed up with another former Labour comrade – Baroness Margaret McDonagh – on the board of the bank, according to Companies House records.