Lords blows six figures on correcting its peers

While much ink has been spilled over the Covid Commons, far less has been written about the Lords. Overlooked and unloved, the impact of the pandemic on the Upper House has attracted little of the attention granted to their elected counterparts – despite increasing rumblings about the chamber’s future direction. In September, Mr S brought news of discontent among peers at recent efforts by self-styled modernisers in the Palace to usurp what many feel are the traditional rights of members of the Upper House.

Lord Forsyth, the newly elected chair of the Association of Conservative Peers, cited discontent with the administration of the House as a major factor in his victory, telling Mr S that: 'the House of Lords has been taken over by a commission where decisions are taken without proper consultation – it is no longer becoming a self-governing institution.'

And such fears will not allayed by fresh figures seen by Steerpike which show that more than £288,000 will be spent this year on diversity training and services for peers and staff, including some £105,000 on ‘workplace culture and behaviour.’ These include more than £2,500 on training and inclusivity webinars on 'challenging microaggressions' and being 'LGBT+ Allies' alongside more than £23,000 on the notorious 'Valuing Everyone' sexual harassment courses which saw the nonagenarian Betty Boothroyd probed by a parliamentary watchdog. An additional £13,900 is spent each year on memberships of 'inclusivity' organisations including £3,000 to the controversial charity Stonewall to access 'online and in-person advice on policy and best practice in LGBT inclusion.'

And that's not all: according to Deputy Speaker Lord Gardiner there are also three full-time professional staff employed in the Lords ‘Inclusion and Diversity Team’ whose annual budget runs to £172,640. This of course is just centralised spend on 'learning and development interventions' which are 'related to culture and behaviour'; other individual offices have 'localised training budgets' meaning that the true cost is likely higher.

Mr S wonders just how many peers are aware of the sums being spent on correcting their Lordships' House...