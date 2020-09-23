  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Maitlis goes to Hull and back

Maitlis goes to Hull and back
Text settings
Comments

As the BBC's new director general Tim Davie works to change the perception of the BBC – with social media crackdown and an alleged plan to tackle left wing comedy bias – there seems to be an acceptance across the corporation that they need to work harder to reflect modern day Britain. So, it was perhaps bad timing for Emily Maitlis last night that she made a comedic slip of the tongue as she spoke to a guest dialling in all the way from Hull.

Introducing Alan Johnson, the Newsnight presenter said that the former health secretary was joining the programme down the line from ‘hell’. 

Whether a Freudian slip indicating her internal feelings towards the city, or her thoughts on where Johnson lives, she quickly acknowledged her error: ‘I’m never going to recover from that, am I?’ 

Mr S thinks not. 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe