Maitlis goes to Hull and back

As the BBC's new director general Tim Davie works to change the perception of the BBC – with social media crackdown and an alleged plan to tackle left wing comedy bias – there seems to be an acceptance across the corporation that they need to work harder to reflect modern day Britain. So, it was perhaps bad timing for Emily Maitlis last night that she made a comedic slip of the tongue as she spoke to a guest dialling in all the way from Hull.

Introducing Alan Johnson, the Newsnight presenter said that the former health secretary was joining the programme down the line from ‘hell’.

“The former Health Secretary Alan Johnson joins us on the line from Hell. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/oRqwExOcYK “Sorry, Hull”Hilarious! Forget the Prince Andrew interview, this is what you will be remembered for @Maitlis September 22, 2020

Whether a Freudian slip indicating her internal feelings towards the city, or her thoughts on where Johnson lives, she quickly acknowledged her error: ‘I’m never going to recover from that, am I?’

Mr S thinks not.