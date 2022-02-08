Mandarins troll exiting No. 10 staff

Clashes between special advisers and civil servants have become a fixture of the Whitehall landscape in recent years. Who can forget the Cabinet Office tweeter who fired off the ‘arrogant and offensive’ message in the middle of Barnard Castle-gate? But now it seems the Sir Humphreys of SW1 are content to leave direct confrontation aside and confine their expressions of discontent to veiled digs at those in No. 10.

For Mr S couldn’t help but notice that among the documents uploaded yesterday to the official gov.uk website included a handy guide to seminars on ‘How to stand out in an interview and get the job you want’ with promised ‘tips on how to get ahead in an interview and secure a new job.’ How convenient that such a list of advice be uploaded a mere four days after Boris Johnson’s clear-out of No. 10 staff! Where better place for Munira Mirza, Jack Doyle et al to look for advice on how to secure post-government employment?

A list of times and places for interview-prep classes is listed online, with the website noting that a face-to-face is ‘your opportunity to shine’ with ‘our expert careers advisers’ ensuring ‘you make a positive impact and arrive with confidence, fully prepared and ready for success.’ It adds that ‘preparation is really important’ - words worth remembering for those left in Downing Street, perhaps.

Still, not all those leaving the No.10 circus will be in need of such a helpful guide. Martin Reynolds, the PM’s Principal Private Secretary, has no need for new work as he will be returning to the Foreign Office. Reynolds was the only one of the departing five who was a civil servant; now he’s the only one with a guaranteed job at the end of it. Sir Humphrey wins again!