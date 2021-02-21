Matt Hancock’s Sky News dig

Two regular faces have been rather absent from Sky News of late: morning anchor Kay Burley and political editor Beth Rigby. The pair were taken off air – Burley for six months and Rigby for three – after they were accused of breaching social distancing rules at Burley's birthday bash.

So, Mr S was intrigued by Matt Hancock's appearance this morning on Ridge on Sunday. When Sophy Ridge put to the Health Secretary that many people were confused as to why all adults would receive the jab by the end of the July but they couldn't book a holiday, Hancock replied:

'Well I know that everyone at Sky News is keen to be able to get back to having parties and all of us understandably want to get back to normal.'

What ever could he be referring to?