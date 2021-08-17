Watch: Matt Hancock’s tube shenanigans

Matt Hancock's hot girl summer continues unabated. The West Suffolk MP was last week snapped frolicking on the beaches of Cornwall, surfboard in hand, a month after being forced to resign for breaking Covid rules with advisor Gina Coladangelo. Now Steerpike can report that the 42-year-old has become an unlikely star on TikTok after recently encountering a group of youthful commuters on the District Line.

The group were apparently unaware of Hancock's identity but delighted in teasing the poor ex-minister about his choice of hat wear and stealing the baseball cap to wear themselves. Videos recorded of the encounter detail how 'The whole tube was singing... We love you Matt, we do!' — something which 'made our night' according to the adolescent uploader.

Forget the Matt Hancock app — it seems TikTok is the former health secretary's real platform of destiny.