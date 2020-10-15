  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Met police drops Covid MP case
The Metropolitan police has just released a statement announcing that the force is halting its investigation into MP Margaret Ferrier for breaching Covid legislation. The shamed former SNP politician travelled between London and Glasgow after receiving a positive test result for Covid-19. In the statement, the police said: 

on detailed examination of [the Health Protection Regulations 2020], and following legal advice, it was concluded that this regulation is applicable only after the 28th September 2020. In this case the test occurred prior to the 29th September 2020 and therefore the regulation does not apply.

As such, there will be no further action in relation to this investigation from the Metropolitan Police. We are in liaison with Police Scotland and have referred the matter to them for consideration.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have released a statement of their own: 

Mr S awaits their decision with bated breath... 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

