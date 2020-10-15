Met police drops Covid MP case

The Metropolitan police has just released a statement announcing that the force is halting its investigation into MP Margaret Ferrier for breaching Covid legislation. The shamed former SNP politician travelled between London and Glasgow after receiving a positive test result for Covid-19. In the statement, the police said:

“ on detailed examination of [the Health Protection Regulations 2020], and following legal advice, it was concluded that this regulation is applicable only after the 28th September 2020. In this case the test occurred prior to the 29th September 2020 and therefore the regulation does not apply.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have released a statement of their own:

Margaret Ferrier MP update: We are aware of the decision by @metpoliceuk. We will now assess the circumstances and consult with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service before taking a decision on next steps. October 15, 2020

Mr S awaits their decision with bated breath...