Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer meets Spock

In Competition No. 3158 you were invited to supply an extract describing a well-known fictional detective who finds themselves catapulted into an unfamiliar milieu.

This was a crowd-pleasing comp, attracting a large field of old hands and newcomers alike. But it turned out to be a tricky one too and terrific beginnings were often marred by weak finishing.

Lots of you imagined Hercule Poirot and co grappling with Zoom; only Brian Murdoch thought of sending Morse to Narnia. Lord Peter Wimsey found himself in Wetherspoon’s one minute, and in the company of astronaut Nicholas Patrick the next.

Nick MacKinnon, who submitted one of many entries featuring Sherlock Holmes, came closest to capturing the spirit of Conan Doyle. Honourable mentions also go to Sarah Lambirth, Harriet Elvin, David Harris and Janine Beacham. The winners, printed below, are rewarded with £30 each.

“ I always had the idea Vulcans were fussy, but Spock gave me the creeps. His ears were shaped like the teeth of a Great White Shark, and he acted superior, like he was the quartermaster and you were aiming to snitch an extra blanket. He spoke like a memorandum. But when the Enterprise blew into a fleet of Klingon ships, you had to respect the guy. The others looked sick to the lips.

“ I knew a thing or two about finding stolen jewellery, but this case stank like an anchovy in a martini. The leggy broad with the pointy ears piped up again.

“ ‘Now his Lordship,’ said Mr Bunter, gravely accepting another slice of ham pie from Mrs Pettican, ‘is a very versatile gentleman. He saw at once that the identification of the murderer — and it was child’s play for him to deduce that Nigel Plankton murdered Countess Oskoska by the application of taipan venom to her ear trumpet — was of less import than the identity of the murderer. For that was the greater crime.’ Bunter gently shook his head: ‘Plankton … was never at Repton. He went to a Board School near Worksop.’

“ Montalbano studied the menu again. He was a long way from the azure skies of Sicily and a fresh caprese salad. The voices in the Edinburgh chip-shop sounded strange to him, though they had tried their best to explain the culinary offerings. The white pudding was not an actual dessert; the pizza was deep-fried; a fish supper could be eaten at any time of day; and the confectionary items were liberally dipped in batter. No one seemed to know what a king rib comprised, and everything, once cooked, was drenched in a vinegary brown concoction and too much salt. He began now to see that the Italian tourist had not died from natural causes. The Scottish diet was nothing less than a lethal weapon…

“ Leaving my thirties, I regaled myself with an extra hour in bed, then checked mail while the coffee percolated — two bills and a flyer from a Bay City outfit pimping a range of handcuffs.

No 3161: bout rimés

You are invited to supply a sonnet with the following rhyme words in the given order: dead, sun, run, mead, lead, done, fun, weed, never, frost, shrills, ever, lost, hills. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 5 August. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the time being.