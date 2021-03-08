  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Minister’s Sussex snub

Minister's Sussex snub
(Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Text settings
Comments

What does No. 10 think about Harry and Meghan's Palace intrigue? Perhaps we can glean some insight from the comments of environment minister and close friend of Boris and Carrie. 

Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith is the first minister to publicly criticise the spurned royal couple, tweeting that 'Harry is blowing up his family'.

The Duchess of Sussex also comes in for criticism — with Goldsmith writing 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets'. Mr S wonders who ever else could that sentiment apply to?

Update: A message of support from Truss?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePoliticsroyal familyharry and meghan
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe