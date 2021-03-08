Minister’s Sussex snub

What does No. 10 think about Harry and Meghan's Palace intrigue? Perhaps we can glean some insight from the comments of environment minister and close friend of Boris and Carrie.

Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith is the first minister to publicly criticise the spurned royal couple, tweeting that 'Harry is blowing up his family'.

The Duchess of Sussex also comes in for criticism — with Goldsmith writing 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets'. Mr S wonders who ever else could that sentiment apply to?

Update: A message of support from Truss?