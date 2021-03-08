Steerpike
Minister’s Sussex snub
What does No. 10 think about Harry and Meghan's Palace intrigue? Perhaps we can glean some insight from the comments of environment minister and close friend of Boris and Carrie.
Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith is the first minister to publicly criticise the spurned royal couple, tweeting that 'Harry is blowing up his family'.
Not ‘Buckingham Palace’ - Harry’s family. Harry is blowing up his family.“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets”. https://t.co/2ui5anDvpg
The Duchess of Sussex also comes in for criticism — with Goldsmith writing 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets'. Mr S wonders who ever else could that sentiment apply to?
Update: A message of support from Truss?
This #CommonwealthDay we're celebrating having secured trade deals covering 2⃣9⃣ Commonwealth countries.These deals promote free and fair trade & jobs and growth across the Commonwealth family.#CommonwealthDay2021🇦🇬🇧🇸🇧🇧🇧🇿🇧🇼🇨🇲🇨🇦🇩🇲🇸🇿🇫🇯🇬🇭🇬🇩🇬🇾🇯🇲🇰🇪🇱🇸🇲🇺🇲🇿🇳🇦🇵🇬🇼🇸🇸🇨🇸🇬🇸🇧🇿🇦🇰🇳🇱🇨🇻🇨🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/GXHhWb7dzj