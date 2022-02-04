Minister’s unfortunate Carrie slip

It's a quiet day in the Commons today as MPs mostly return to their constituencies for their weekly surgeries. But not all backbenchers have chosen to do so: Matt Vickers, the MP for Stockton South, is among those today debating plans to introduce fixed penalty notices for animal cruelty.

New boy Vickers used the occasion to raise some eyebrows in the House, telling members to titters that 'one of my best friends is a sassy little bitch called Karen.' He quickly added that: 'she's a pomeranian chihuahua or pommy-huahua, a very small dog with a very big personality.' Cue laughs all round.

Unfortunately in responding to the debate, Defra minister Victoria Prentis slipped up when referencing Vickers' comments. Speaking from the despatch box, and perhaps with her mind on the Downing Street drama elsewhere, Prentis told MPs that:

“ The honourable gentleman from Stockton South mentioned the sassy little bitch.... Carrie.

A flustered Prentis seemed to realise her mistake, continuing:

“ Um, and mentioned, seriously about the bill, that this is a way of, er...

Good luck to Prentis if that mooted ministerial reshuffle does come to pass.