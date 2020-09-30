Revealed: Natalie Elphicke’s bumper £25,000 payday

When former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke was found guilty of sexual assaulting two women, his wife Natalie – who has succeeded him as MP in his Dover seat – immediately announced the end of their marriage. Three days later, Natalie then gave a tell-all interview to the Sun, in which she explained why she had to leave her husband. Speaking for the first time of what she described as her 'horrible, humiliating and unpleasant' court ordeal, Elphicke told the paper:

'Charlie was keen to get things back on track but I had already made clear to him I was very, very hurt by the allegations and by his behaviour with other women.'

Now it can be revealed that Natalie Elphicke received £25,000 for the interview with the paper. The five-figure payment for 12 hours' work was disclosed in the latest register of MPs' interests:

It isn't clear whether the money was given to charity or not, although no mention is made of this on the register. But if Elphicke did keep the money, it works out at over £2,000 an hour...