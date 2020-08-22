  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Sam Hall

New polling: Half of Brits think Scotland will break away

New polling: Half of Brits think Scotland will break away
Text settings
Comments

Boris Johnson is desperate to avoid becoming the prime minister who oversees the break-up of the Union, yet it appears many voters are already resigned to the prospect of an independent Scotland. 

A new poll for Coffee House has revealed that 46 per cent of Brits think it's likely that Scotland will leave the UK within the next ten years. Only a quarter believe such an outcome is unlikely.

The survey of 2,000 British voters by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that:

  • Around 34 per cent think Scotland should become an independent country, compared to 46 per cent who disagree.
  • While around half of Brits think Scotland will become independent over the next decade, 41 per cent are opposed to a second referendum compare to 37 who think there should be an IndyRef2.
  • While any PM that oversees the break-up of the Union would have to resign, only a quarter would blame the current UK government if Scotland were to go independent. 

Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe