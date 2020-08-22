New polling: Half of Brits think Scotland will break away

Boris Johnson is desperate to avoid becoming the prime minister who oversees the break-up of the Union, yet it appears many voters are already resigned to the prospect of an independent Scotland.

A new poll for Coffee House has revealed that 46 per cent of Brits think it's likely that Scotland will leave the UK within the next ten years. Only a quarter believe such an outcome is unlikely.

The survey of 2,000 British voters by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that: