Sam Hall
New polling: Half of Brits think Scotland will break away
Boris Johnson is desperate to avoid becoming the prime minister who oversees the break-up of the Union, yet it appears many voters are already resigned to the prospect of an independent Scotland.
A new poll for Coffee House has revealed that 46 per cent of Brits think it's likely that Scotland will leave the UK within the next ten years. Only a quarter believe such an outcome is unlikely.
The survey of 2,000 British voters by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that:
- Around 34 per cent think Scotland should become an independent country, compared to 46 per cent who disagree.
- While around half of Brits think Scotland will become independent over the next decade, 41 per cent are opposed to a second referendum compare to 37 who think there should be an IndyRef2.
- While any PM that oversees the break-up of the Union would have to resign, only a quarter would blame the current UK government if Scotland were to go independent.