Steerpike
New York Times: Britons crowd into swamps
How did Britons enjoy this recent bout of nice summer weather? Many people certainly headed to a nearby beach. Some opted for a local park, National Trust site or countryside walk. And many people stayed at home in the garden on a sun lounger.
Mr Steerpike is fairly confident though that sun-kissed Brits did not crowd into swamps this past week. Someone should probably have a word with the New York Times then, who today claimed that:
“‘Britons have coped with a summer heatwave by jamming into beaches, city parks and swamps’
— Hudson Roe (@hudson_roe) June 29, 2020
Apparently British folk are all hanging out in swamps, so say the @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/VBvLcbiQoL
According to the paper, who seem to think Brits are some sort of amphibious creatures, we ‘cavorted by the hundreds in swamps and streams’ this week. Mr S isn’t sure exactly how the Times arrived at the conclusion that Britons love a good swamp, apart from a single incident where beachgoers crossed mudflats on the way to the beach at Weston-super-Mare. But then, perhaps the NYT were thrown off by the fact that Glastonbury was cancelled this year…