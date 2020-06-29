New York Times: Britons crowd into swamps

How did Britons enjoy this recent bout of nice summer weather? Many people certainly headed to a nearby beach. Some opted for a local park, National Trust site or countryside walk. And many people stayed at home in the garden on a sun lounger.

Mr Steerpike is fairly confident though that sun-kissed Brits did not crowd into swamps this past week. Someone should probably have a word with the New York Times then, who today claimed that:

“ ‘Britons have coped with a summer heatwave by jamming into beaches, city parks and swamps’

Apparently British folk are all hanging out in swamps, so say the @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/VBvLcbiQoL June 29, 2020

According to the paper, who seem to think Brits are some sort of amphibious creatures, we ‘cavorted by the hundreds in swamps and streams’ this week. Mr S isn’t sure exactly how the Times arrived at the conclusion that Britons love a good swamp, apart from a single incident where beachgoers crossed mudflats on the way to the beach at Weston-super-Mare. But then, perhaps the NYT were thrown off by the fact that Glastonbury was cancelled this year…