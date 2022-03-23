No. 10 doubles down on trans rights

How will No. 10 fight the next election? After government aides were told at a recent meeting to get election ready, Rishi Sunak's pledge of an income tax cut by 2024 appears to give an indication of what the pitch could be. But there was another indicator at Prime Minister's Questions what appeared to be a planted question from 2019-er Angela Richardson on trans rights, Boris Johnson replied:

“ When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important.

The comments are in contrast to the position of his wife Carrie who publicly urged the Tory party to fight for the rights of transgender people at Conservative party conference. The comments do, however, appear to have landed well with the Prime Minister's new director of communications Guto Harri. Despite the communications chief appearing to take a break from social media of late, he responded approvingly to a Times journalist tweeting out the lines:

As Labour politicians tie themselves in knots over the party's trans position, it seems the Tories have their new dividing line with Keir Starmer.