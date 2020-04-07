No. 10’s Trump snub

Donald Trump was one of the first world leaders to voice his support for poorly PM, wishing him a speedy recovery and calling Johnson 'a great gentleman'. At last night's White House press briefing, the US President went a step further, telling reporters that he had personally instructed private medical staff to assist Boris Johnson. Trump said:

“ I’ve asked two of the leading companies... They’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs – and I’ve asked him to contact London immediately. They’ve really advanced therapeutics… and they have arrived in London already. The London office has whatever they need. We’ll see if we can be of help. We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors, and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go.

It seems Downing Street staff are none too impressed with the offer. At today's lobby briefing, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said:

“ We are grateful for all the warm wishes the Prime Minister has received overnight, we are confident that the Prime Minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service... Any treatment which he receives is a matter for his doctors.

A 'gentlemanly' rejection, but a rejection nonetheless...