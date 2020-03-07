Black to play. Puranik–Sjugirov, another spectacular game played at the Aeroflot Open. Puranik was perhaps counting on 1…Rc1 2 Qa3 Bd2 3 Qb2! threatening mate on g7. Sjugirov found a much more powerful move. What was it? Answers to ‘Chess’ at The Spectator by Tuesday 10 March or via email to victoria@-spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Re8+! Rxe8 2 bxa5 Rxc4 3 Kxc4 with a winning endgame

Ilya Iyengar, Amersham, Bucks