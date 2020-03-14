Black to play. Tomashevsky–Lomasov, Nutcracker Battle of the Generations, Moscow 2020. A position with a surprising twist. Tomashevsky has just captured a bishop on b7. What is Black’s best response? Answers to ‘Chess’ at The Spectator by Tuesday 17 March or via email to victoria@-spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rxf1+! 2 Kxf1 Bh3+ 3 Kg1 Nd4! 4 Qxc3 Ne2+ 5 Kh1 Bg2 mate.

Peter Skelly, Bedford