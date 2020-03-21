Magazine: Lockdown
Luke McShane

No. 596

No. 596
No. 596
White to play. Shirov–Yuffa, Nutcracker Battle of the Generations, Moscow 2020. The rook on f7 is pinned, and 1 Rxf8+ Qxf8+ costs White the rook on h3. How did Shirov turn the tables? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Tuesday 24 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a -postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rd7! 2 Nd6 Rxd6! 3 exd6 Qe1#. Instead 1…Qxb7? 2 Rc7, provoked resignation as Rxf7 and Qxh7 mate will follow.

Last week’s winner Boris Alperowicz, South Nutfield, Surrey

