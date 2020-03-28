A puzzle used in the solving championship, composed by Vittorio de Barbieri in 1918. White must give mate in two moves, against any defence. It is tempting to use the long diagonal directly, but the solution is more subtle: look for a move without a direct threat. Answers (first move only) to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 30 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rhf3! breaks the pin. 1… exf3 2 Rxe7 Bxe7 3 Qe6 and White won.

Robin Murfin, Lyme Regis, Dorset