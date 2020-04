A variation from the game above. Although White is a pawn down, he can rustle up decisive counterplay with one accurate move. Which one? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qg1! Mate follows with Qg7/Qh2/Qa1/f4 depending on Black’s response.

Last week’s winner Ray Fisher, Buxton, Derbyshire