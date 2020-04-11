A position adapted from Vojtech Plat–Ravi Haria, Hull GM tournament, 2019. The d6-pawn is crucial here, but White needs a clever move to sweep aside the blockade. What is it? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 13 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh2! threatens 2 Qb8+ Qg8 3 Qd6! with a winning attack. (But not 1 Qg3? Qc1+!, or 1 Qe3? Qf7!)

Last week’s winner Aaron Milne, Northwich, Cheshire