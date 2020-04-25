Black to play. Sjugirov–Carlsen, Chess24 Banter Blitz Semi Final. In this wild position, Carlsen’s next move put the result beyond doubt. What did he play? Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 27 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Qg3+! 2 Rxg3 hxg3+ 3 Kg2 (3 Kxg3 Rxg5#) Rh2+ 4 Kxg3 (4 Kf1 g2+) Bf4+ 5 Kg4 Rxg5 mate.

Richard Craven, Montpelier, Bristol