Luke McShane
No. 601
Black to play. Sjugirov–Carlsen, Chess24 Banter Blitz Semi Final. In this wild position, Carlsen’s next move put the result beyond doubt. What did he play? Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 27 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
Last week’s solution 1…Qg3+! 2 Rxg3 hxg3+ 3 Kg2 (3 Kxg3 Rxg5#) Rh2+ 4 Kxg3 (4 Kf1 g2+) Bf4+ 5 Kg4 Rxg5 mate.
Last week’s winner Richard Craven, Montpelier, Bristol