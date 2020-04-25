Magazine: 25 April 2020
MagazineIssue: 25 April 2020Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 601

From magazine issue: 25 April 2020
No. 601
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Sjugirov–Carlsen, Chess24 Banter Blitz Semi Final. In this wild position, Carlsen’s next move put the result beyond doubt. What did he play? Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 27 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Qg3+! 2 Rxg3 hxg3+ 3 Kg2 (3 Kxg3 Rxg5#) Rh2+ 4 Kxg3 (4 Kf1 g2+) Bf4+ 5 Kg4 Rxg5 mate.

Last week’s winner Richard Craven, Montpelier, Bristol

Choose your favourite Spectator cover and and you could win a signed illustration from Michael Heath

Browse the covers

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe