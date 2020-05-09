Black to play. Ding–Nakamura, Magnus -Carlsen Invitational, April 2020. The position appears sterile, but Nakamura spotted a clever winning move. What was it? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 11 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rg4+! Kf3 2 Rf4+! Ke3 3 Rf3+ Kxf3 is a draw by stalemate. Black can only avoid this by giving up his knight.

Last week’s winner Tom Kinninmont, London N10