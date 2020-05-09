  1. Magazine: 9 May 2020
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 9 May 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 603

From magazine issue: 9 May 2020
No. 603
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Ding–Nakamura, Magnus -Carlsen Invitational, April 2020. The position appears sterile, but Nakamura spotted a clever winning move. What was it? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 11 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rg4+! Kf3 2 Rf4+! Ke3 3 Rf3+ Kxf3 is a draw by stalemate. Black can only avoid this by giving up his knight.

Last week’s winner Tom Kinninmont, London N10

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe