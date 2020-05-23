White mates in two moves against any defence (composed by Walter Pulitzer). Steinitz admitted he could not crack this within 15 minutes. What is White’s key first move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 25 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Bb2! entombs the Bc2. The a-pawn decides the game. After 1... h5 2 g5 h4 3 a4 Black was completely lost.

Last week’s winner Roger Davies, Witney, Oxon