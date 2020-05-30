Tamas Fodor — Michael Adams, Hull 2018. White to play. One from the puzzles section of Smerdon’s book, which I witnessed myself. Adams’s last move, 60...Kf6-f7 set a trap. White’s next was a queen move that walked right into it. What was the losing move? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 1 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1.Qf6! Mate follows with Qf2/Qf3/Qxe5/Qxd4/Nxf5/Rb3, depending on Black’s reply.

A. Footner, Dorset