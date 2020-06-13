Black to play, Ding Liren–Daniil Dubov, Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge, May 2020. Dubov’s rook is under attack, but his next move turned the tables, prompting immediate resignation. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 15 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rh6!! gxh6 2 Qf5+!! Qxf5 3 Bxh6 mate

Jim Vivian-Griffiths, Monmouth