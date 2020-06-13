  1. Magazine: 13 June 2020
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 13 June 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 608

From magazine issue: 13 June 2020
No. 608
Text settings
Comments

Black to play, Ding Liren–Daniil Dubov, Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge, May 2020. Dubov’s rook is under attack, but his next move turned the tables, prompting immediate resignation. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 15 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rh6!! gxh6 2 Qf5+!! Qxf5 3 Bxh6 mate

Last week’s winner Jim Vivian-Griffiths, Monmouth

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe