White to play. Tolush–Aronson, Moscow 1957. Strangely, this quick win was once wrongly attributed to Alekhine. How did White exploit the exposed position of the Black queen? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 22 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Bg2! 2 Bxh8 Qh3 and mate follows on h1. No better is 2 g4 Bxf3, or 2 cxb7 Rh1+! 3 Kxg2 Qh3 mate

William Geddes, Macclesfield