  1. Magazine: 20 June 2020
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 20 June 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 609

From magazine issue: 20 June 2020
No. 609
Text settings
Comments

White to play. Tolush–Aronson, Moscow 1957. Strangely, this quick win was once wrongly attributed to Alekhine. How did White exploit the exposed position of the Black queen? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 22 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Bg2! 2 Bxh8 Qh3 and mate follows on h1. No better is 2 g4 Bxf3, or 2 cxb7 Rh1+! 3 Kxg2 Qh3 mate

Last week’s winner William Geddes, Macclesfield

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe