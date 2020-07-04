White to play. From the ridiculous to the sublime. According to the ‘Chess Notes’ website, a game won by Edward Gestesi in Paris, 1911. Which move forces a quick checkmate? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 July. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Ra1! draws. The key line is 1…Ke3 2 Ke5 Kd3 3 Kf4 Kc3 4 Ke3 Kb2 5 Kd2 Kxa1 6 Kxc2 stalemate.

Last week’s winner Terry Needham, Eltisley, Cambs