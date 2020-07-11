White to play. Giri–Nepomniachtchi, Chessable Masters 2020. Giri has sacrificed a knight to lure the black king forward. Which move forced a decisive breakthrough? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 13 July. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qg8+ Rxg8 2 Nf7+ Qxf7 3 Rxh7+ Kxh7 4 Rh1 mate

Alex Everingham, Newton Mearns, Glasgow