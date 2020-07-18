White to play and mate in three moves. A problem composed by grandmaster Jonathan Levitt (British Chess Magazine, 1995). One tip: note that there is an ‘obvious’ mate in two which actually falls short. Answers (first move only) should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 20 July. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Re6! wins, as taking the rook costs Black his queen. The game ended 1...Qd8 2 Qf4+ Kg8 3 Rxe7 Rxe7 4 d6+ Re6 5 d7 g6 6 Rd6 and Black resigned.

Last week’s winner John Samson, Edinburgh