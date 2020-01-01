  1. Magazine: Invalid Date
  3. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 621

Black to play. Rios–Adams, Online Olympiad, August 2020. The White king is running short of squares. Which move did Adams play to tighten the noose? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 14 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qxh6+!! Kxh6 2 Rh1+ Kg7 3 Rh7 mate

Last week’s winner William Jeffery, Fulford, Yorks

