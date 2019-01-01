Black to play. Jones–McShane, London Chess Classic 2019. Last year I played two games of no-castling chess with Gawain Jones, each of us winning one. Here, Jones has won a pawn, but his pieces are scattered. Which move won me the game? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 21 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1…Rf5! threatens h6-h5 mate. 2 Nxf5 exf5+ costs the queen.

Tim Watkin, Oxford