White to play. Areshchenko–Koch, Bundesliga 2020. White has won rook for bishop, but the queen is offside and his Rf2 is pinned by the Qb6. How did White win the game at a stroke?

Last week’s solution 1…Ra2! traps the knight on b5. 2 Re3 Kc6 and White resigned a few moves later.

Jeremy Hart, Yatton, Somerset