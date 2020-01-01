White to play. A variation from L’Ami–Caruana, Bundesliga 2020. Caruana avoided this position, where White can force a quick mate. White should begin with a check, but which one? 1 h8=Q+, 1 Ne6+, or 1 Ne4+? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 5 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qc6! deflects Black’s queen: 1…Qxc6 2 Rf8+ Rxf8 3 Rxf8 mate. Or 2…Qd8 3 Qxe8+! Qxe8 Rf8+ etc.

Tom McSorley, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire