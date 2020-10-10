Black to play. Khodashneli — Willow, European Online Youth Championship U18, September 2020. White has just advanced 40 g3-g4, and England’s Jonah Willow spotted his opportunity. What did he play?Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 12 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 h8=Q+! Rxh8 2 Nh7+! Kxh7 3 Rd3 Bd8 4 Rh3+ and mate follows. Or 1…Kxh8 2 Nxf7+ Kh7 3 Rd6 and Rh6 mate. Not 1 Ne4/e6+ Kh8!

Last week’s winner Paul Heaton, Theydon Bois