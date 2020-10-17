  1. Magazine: 17 October 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 626

Rapport–Sprenger, Bundesliga, September 2020. The game continued 1 Bxc4 Rxc4 2 Bxe5+ f6 3 Bf4 Rxe4+ 4 Kf3 and was eventually drawn. How could Black improve on this sequence? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 19 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1…g5! threatens Rc1-e1 mate. After 2 Bd4+ Kg8 3 Ra8+ Kf7 4 Ra7+ Ke8 White soon runs out of checks.

Last week’s winner Jon Woodall, London SE10

