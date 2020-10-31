  1. Magazine: 31 October 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 628

White to play. Wade–Korchnoi, Buenos Aires, 1960. Bob Wade’s next move prepared a surprising and decisive breakthrough. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 2 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1…f5! wins, because 2 exf6 Rxf6+ 3 Ke2 Bg4+ is crushing. (1…f6 2 Nd2!, or 1…Qxb2+ 2 Nd2!) After 1…f5 White tried 2 cxd5 f4! 3 Bxh7+ Kxh7 4 Qxd4 Nxd4 and resigned before further losses.

Last week’s winner Ping Tu Bian, London

