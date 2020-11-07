  1. Magazine: 7 November 2020
Luke McShane

White to play and mate in 3. A puzzle featured in The Queen’s Gambit, apparently composed by W. Atkinson in 1890. What is White’s first move? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Tuesday 10 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 b5! is ‘Zugzwang’. After 1...Kh5 (or 1...Kf6 2 Kg4 g5 3 Kh5) 2 a5! Black resigned in view of 2...bxa5 3 b6! cxb6 4 d6 and wins

Last week’s winner Richard Booth, Cheltenham, Glos

