White to play and mate in five moves. Composed by Kohtz & Kockelkorn, 1875. Be careful — four moves isn’t enough! What is White’s key first move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 4 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution (a) 1 f8=B Kf6 2 Qf5# (b) 1 f8=R Kd6 2 Rf6# (c) 1 f8=Q Kb5 2 Qfc5# (d) 1 f8=N Kd6 2 Qc5#