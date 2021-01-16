Gormally–Turner, Caplin Hastings Online 2021. Black looks safe, but Gormally’s next move forced a win of material. What did he play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 18 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qg6+!! If 1…fxg6 2 Nxh6 mate, or 1...Nxg6 2 Nxh6 mate, or 1…Rxg6 2 Nxe7 mate.

Jeremy Forgan, Middlesbrough