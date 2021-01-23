White to play. Howell — Adams, Caplin Hastings Online 2021. Adams’s last move, 35...Ba4-b3, gave Howell the chance for a tactical strike, gaining a decisive advantage. What was his next move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 25 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 b4! Qxd7 2 Nxd7 Rd8 3 bxa5 Rxd7 4 Re8 mate

Frank Upton, Solihull