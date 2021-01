Kokkoris–Kavalek, Athens 1968. Kavalek’s next move initiated a beautiful forced mating sequence. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 1 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Bxe7! Kxe7 2 cxb6! Rxc1 3 b7 Rxf1 4 b8=Q and the queen prevailed.

Jonathan Tymms, Aston Clinton, Bucks