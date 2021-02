White to play and mate in two moves. Composed by Theodore Herlin, Schachzeitung 1852. Answers to be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 15 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rxh7! and then Kxh7 2 Rd7+ Kg8 (or 2… Kh8 4 Nxg6+) 3 h7+ Kh8 4 Nxg6 mate.

Steve Rothery, Clitheroe, Lancashire