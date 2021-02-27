  1. Magazine: 27 February 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 642

From magazine issue: 27 February 2021
Black to play. Warakomski-–Korobov, February 2021. White has a pin on the b-file and 1…Bxg2+ 2 Kxg2 Bc5 3 Rb7 should suffice for a draw, despite the pawn deficit. But Korobov’s next move provoked instant resignation. What did he play? Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 1 March, for a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include your address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rc8! Now 1…Rxc8 or 1…Raa8 are both met by 2 Bd4 mate. Or 1…Bxc3 2 Rxd8+ leaves White with an easy win.

Last week’s winner Adam Havercroft, Rayleigh, Essex

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

