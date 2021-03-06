  1. Magazine: 6 March 2021
Luke McShane

White to play. Garcia Ramos–Maurizzi, -Barcelona 2021. Black has just played Kg8-h7, to attack White’s queen by unpinning the knight on e6. Choose between 1 Qd5, 1 Qe3 and 1 Bxe6. Which do you prefer? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 8 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rb8! and White resigned, since 2 Rxb6 Bxg2+! wins easily.

Last week’s winner Cecil Taitz, London NW4

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

