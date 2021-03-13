  1. Magazine: 13 March 2021
Luke McShane

No. 644

From magazine issue: 13 March 2021
White to play and mate in two moves. Composed by Philip Hamilton Williams, Birmingham Post, 1890. Answers should be emailed to chess@-spectator.co.uk by Monday 15 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution : 1 Qd5! Nc5+ 2 Ka2 and the threat Qd5-g8 is decisive. 1 Bxe6? Qa3+! soon led to a draw, because it’s stalemate if the queen is captured: 2 Kc4 Qb4+ 3 Kd5 Qd6+ etc. Or 1 Qe3? Nd4+ 2 Qxd4 Qa3+ is similar.

Last week’s winner Yue Wu, Bishops Stortford, Herts

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

