  10 April 2021
  Issue: 10 April 2021
  Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 648

From magazine issue: 10 April 2021
Black to play. Livaic-–Oparin, Fide World University Online Championship, March 2021. After 1…Rxc5 2 Rxb4, a draw was soon agreed. Which move should Black have preferred? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 12 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rc5! threatens discovered check and mate with the Rb4. If 1…Bf6 2 Rd4# or 1…Bg5 2 Rf4#, while if 1…Bd8 or Be1, White has 2 Q(x)d8#.

Last week’s winner Julian Smith, Penylan, Cardiff

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

