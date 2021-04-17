  1. Magazine: 17 April 2021
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 17 April 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 649

From magazine issue: 17 April 2021
No. 649
Text settings
Comments

White to play. Van Wely–Shimanov, March 2021. White has several tempting options here, but one move is much stronger than the rest. Which one? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 19 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rc1! threatens to promote the d-pawn. After 2 Rd7 b3 3 Rxd3 b2 4 Rb3 b1=Q 5 Rxb1 Rxb1 Black wins easily.

Last week’s winner Iosif Gramada, Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe