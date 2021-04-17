Luke McShane
No. 649
White to play. Van Wely–Shimanov, March 2021. White has several tempting options here, but one move is much stronger than the rest. Which one? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 19 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
Last week’s solution 1…Rc1! threatens to promote the d-pawn. After 2 Rd7 b3 3 Rxd3 b2 4 Rb3 b1=Q 5 Rxb1 Rxb1 Black wins easily.
Last week’s winner Iosif Gramada, Swadlincote, Derbyshire