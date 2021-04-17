White to play. Van Wely–Shimanov, March 2021. White has several tempting options here, but one move is much stronger than the rest. Which one? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 19 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rc1! threatens to promote the d-pawn. After 2 Rd7 b3 3 Rxd3 b2 4 Rb3 b1=Q 5 Rxb1 Rxb1 Black wins easily.

Iosif Gramada, Swadlincote, Derbyshire